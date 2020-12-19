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AS DEEP STATE WAGES WAR ON AMERICA, BLAME RUSSIA
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54 views • December 19, 2020
Is Russia to blame, AGAIN? Does that make any sense to you?
Counter narrative and objective reasoning suggests the Deep State inclusion with CCP to herald in World Economic Forum's Great Reset.
The smoke and mirrors of the 'Russia again' narrative simply hides the real bad actors here.
Counter narrative and objective reasoning suggests the Deep State inclusion with CCP to herald in World Economic Forum's Great Reset.
The smoke and mirrors of the 'Russia again' narrative simply hides the real bad actors here.
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