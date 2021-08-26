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Graphene Oxide TRUTH Part 2: DEFEATING COVID-19 Vaccines
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6852 views • August 26, 2021
Karen Kingston Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/f6336d85-8ed9-4e22-81b4-9f9fc1df7e5b
Karen Kingston Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/43f95f1f-6a8e-406e-aa85-0df06aa36ae6
Karen Kingston Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/3a2eea7e-618c-4244-b172-59bab8accf3e
Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, came forward with indisputable documentation that should be shared with the ENTIRE WORLD! Welcome to PART 2: Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA “approval” is sure to be the “checkmate” move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.
Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts that document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to Big Pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 25th 2021.
Mirrored from:
Former Pfizer Employee: “Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
Karen Kingstons provided Slides (PowerPoint)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.25-07.20-redvoicemedia-61269807e3015.pptx
Karen Kingston Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/43f95f1f-6a8e-406e-aa85-0df06aa36ae6
Karen Kingston Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/3a2eea7e-618c-4244-b172-59bab8accf3e
Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, came forward with indisputable documentation that should be shared with the ENTIRE WORLD! Welcome to PART 2: Kingston joins Stew Peters, and brings the receipts! Kingston reveals how the FDA “approval” is sure to be the “checkmate” move to end the shots that have caused unprecedented injury and death, worldwide.
Kingston shared slides and brought the receipts that document everything she states in her BOMBSHELL claims during her exclusive and revealing deliver of damnation to Big Pharma, and those responsible for pushing these injections onto a global population.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 25th 2021.
Mirrored from:
Former Pfizer Employee: “Checkmate. Game Over. We WIN”
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
Karen Kingstons provided Slides (PowerPoint)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.25-07.20-redvoicemedia-61269807e3015.pptx
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