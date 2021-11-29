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Omicron is the lates fear-porn from MSM
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80 views • November 29, 2021
1. UN Preparing To Declare Worldwide Martial Law & Suspend Elections. Infowars breaks down how the globalists are once again preparing to plunge the world into collapse by imposing aggressive new lockdowns in the name of fighting the Omicron variant. He’ll also explain how this new variant is meant to distract from Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s upcoming child sex trafficking trial.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-globalists-preparing-aggressive-new-lockdowns-over-omicron-variant-to-distract-from-maxwell-trial/
2. MUST SEE PRESENTATION! EXPOSING THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS LIES W/ MAX IGAN, DAVID ICKE & GLENN BECK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LkodRPDMBZPJ/
3. When Taken Out of Context CNN Finally Speaks Some Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/f624de0d-bf9d-4ee7-b332-bf475a45feb6
4. South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says looking at the mildness of the symptoms there is no reason to panic
https://www.brighteon.com/bb3ea30f-8834-41fd-b7fd-4e2a3c5e7d1a
5. Stew Peters Talks About The Latest Variant - Omicron
https://www.brighteon.com/f14dc4a1-9229-4cb3-93fb-608edc57f29a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-globalists-preparing-aggressive-new-lockdowns-over-omicron-variant-to-distract-from-maxwell-trial/
2. MUST SEE PRESENTATION! EXPOSING THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS LIES W/ MAX IGAN, DAVID ICKE & GLENN BECK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LkodRPDMBZPJ/
3. When Taken Out of Context CNN Finally Speaks Some Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/f624de0d-bf9d-4ee7-b332-bf475a45feb6
4. South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says looking at the mildness of the symptoms there is no reason to panic
https://www.brighteon.com/bb3ea30f-8834-41fd-b7fd-4e2a3c5e7d1a
5. Stew Peters Talks About The Latest Variant - Omicron
https://www.brighteon.com/f14dc4a1-9229-4cb3-93fb-608edc57f29a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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