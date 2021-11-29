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South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says looking at the mildness of the symptoms there is no reason to panic
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400 views • November 29, 2021
Dr Angelique Coetzee chair of the South Afrian Meidcal Assocation
https://www.samedical.org/about-us/board
South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says looking at the mildness of the symptoms there is no reason to panic....sever fatigue, aches and pains, scratchy throat, dry cough,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HisaMHjRkvk
South African doctor saus omicron variant symptoms are ‘unusual but mild’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/south-african-doctor-raised-alarm-omicron-variant-says-symptoms/
https://www.samedical.org/about-us/board
South African doctor who raised alarm about omicron variant says looking at the mildness of the symptoms there is no reason to panic....sever fatigue, aches and pains, scratchy throat, dry cough,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HisaMHjRkvk
South African doctor saus omicron variant symptoms are ‘unusual but mild’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/south-african-doctor-raised-alarm-omicron-variant-says-symptoms/
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