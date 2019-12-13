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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟙𝟚, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡: Banned by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit Globally
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25 views • December 13, 2019
LIVE: http://trnws.stream
CHANNELS: http://trnws.net | https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
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TruNews Headlines – December 12, 2019
http://juku.stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_COEBI7_ovA
https://www.minds.com/media/1052073536499462144
https://flote.app/post/a6213b84-ec00-47b3-8bfd-faecb015ff16
https://www.brighteon.com/d788e495-fbbf-4af6-8350-5b28afc2f49d
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS.
Judiciary Committee nears approval of articles of impeachment. Democrats furious after Louie Gohmert names suspected whistleblower. Democrat lawmaker says House could relitigate impeachment if president is re-elected. Polls about to close in UK elections. U.S. prepares for largest war games in quarter century in Europe. House approves defense spending bill that establishes Space Force. Russian aircraft carrier suffers major fire. North Korea expected to resume nuke and ICBM testing soon. President Trump meets to discuss China tariffs. Beijing prepares for economic “contingency plans.” Mother releases chilling video of hacker breaking into daughters’ security camera. Trump removes “liberal” label from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Texas judges removed from key cases. Netflix under fire for “gay Jesus” movie in Brazil. Sweden removes gay altarpiece that may offend transgenders. Republican lawmakers push to begin enforcing obscenity laws again. ’90s Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell becomes a youth pastor. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #Impeachment #SpaceForce #NorthKorea #China
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/TOy7j6Yr
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ksbs3pa
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
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TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Rick Wiles, Judiciary Committee, articles of impeachment, impeachment, Democrats furious, Louie Gohmert, whistleblower, UK elections, largest war games, defense spending bill, Space Force, Russian aircraft carrier, North Korea, nuke testing, nuke, ICBM testing, ICBM, China tariffs, China, Beijing, contingency plans, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Texas judges, Netflix, gay Jesus, gay altarpiece, Republican lawmakers, obscenity laws, Nickelodeon, Kel Mitchell, youth pastor, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey
CHANNELS: http://trnws.net | https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
DAILY SHOW: http://trnws.com
TruNews Headlines – December 12, 2019
http://juku.stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_COEBI7_ovA
https://www.minds.com/media/1052073536499462144
https://flote.app/post/a6213b84-ec00-47b3-8bfd-faecb015ff16
https://www.brighteon.com/d788e495-fbbf-4af6-8350-5b28afc2f49d
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS.
Judiciary Committee nears approval of articles of impeachment. Democrats furious after Louie Gohmert names suspected whistleblower. Democrat lawmaker says House could relitigate impeachment if president is re-elected. Polls about to close in UK elections. U.S. prepares for largest war games in quarter century in Europe. House approves defense spending bill that establishes Space Force. Russian aircraft carrier suffers major fire. North Korea expected to resume nuke and ICBM testing soon. President Trump meets to discuss China tariffs. Beijing prepares for economic “contingency plans.” Mother releases chilling video of hacker breaking into daughters’ security camera. Trump removes “liberal” label from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Texas judges removed from key cases. Netflix under fire for “gay Jesus” movie in Brazil. Sweden removes gay altarpiece that may offend transgenders. Republican lawmakers push to begin enforcing obscenity laws again. ’90s Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell becomes a youth pastor. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #Impeachment #SpaceForce #NorthKorea #China
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/TOy7j6Yr
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ksbs3pa
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-12-trunews-headlines-december-12-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Rick Wiles, Judiciary Committee, articles of impeachment, impeachment, Democrats furious, Louie Gohmert, whistleblower, UK elections, largest war games, defense spending bill, Space Force, Russian aircraft carrier, North Korea, nuke testing, nuke, ICBM testing, ICBM, China tariffs, China, Beijing, contingency plans, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Texas judges, Netflix, gay Jesus, gay altarpiece, Republican lawmakers, obscenity laws, Nickelodeon, Kel Mitchell, youth pastor, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey
Keywords
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