BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BIBLICAL EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
61 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
672 views • 6 months ago

THE BIBLICAL EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR


This video documents the formation and weaponisation of Hurricane Helene by the Biblical Earth Destroyers , first making landfall at Perry, Florida, United States of America, at 11:10pm on September 26th 2024.

It shows the horrendous wake of destruction particularly Florida’s West coast, western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee and parts of Georgia. This is a massive land grab, and confiscation of land deemed unliveable for the displaced owners of the land, but ok for the global elites to redevelop as Smart Cities for themselves.

Agendas of intent to kill, displace, and rob people of their land, for Lithium Mining under the NC town of Asheville to steering the US Presidential Selection and weather bombing the southern states back into a Civil War, Civil War 2.0? - against their own Government?

JESUS returns to destroy them who destroy the earth.


KJV

REVELATION 11:18

18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.



Heartfelt prayers for all those effected by this tragic attack on mankind by those who JESUS calls Earth Destroyers.

UPDATE FOLKS . https://www.brighteon.com/64263322-9e4a-4dac-9051-9b51a7c3bd41


A very warm THANK YOU and credit to the musicians whose music we have included in this Documentary -


A Haunting Voice From The Appalachian Hills

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op6dHDqW-eU 

Think Of Me Once In A While, Take Care - by Take Care

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xJvDLIZf8o


Lost Highway - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee4wxX6reK0


Sacred Waters - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4iNu7nxWNQ


Mournful Lament - by NA Lounge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbShHCUk0P0


The Foreshadowing - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQcwviGBPvc


Far Away - Slow Guitar Instrumental - by Marco Cirillo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlHZMgT-GtM


Falcon's Nest - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4HQQ8hSTQY


Southern Style Smoky Mountains - original song - acoustic slide guitar- Swamp style slide - by Kenny Simeone original music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyfDOAHA9A8


Keywords
emfjesus christsatantruthnwoweather manipulationconspiracystratospheric aerosol injectionfemakjvsatanistsclimate controlmass murderland grabhurricane helenestorm surgeweaponised weatherearth destroyersking james version holy biblelithium mininghurricane miltonrevelation 11 18dropsondsscalar radar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy