THE BIBLICAL EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR





This video documents the formation and weaponisation of Hurricane Helene by the Biblical Earth Destroyers , first making landfall at Perry, Florida, United States of America, at 11:10pm on September 26th 2024.

It shows the horrendous wake of destruction particularly Florida’s West coast, western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee and parts of Georgia. This is a massive land grab, and confiscation of land deemed unliveable for the displaced owners of the land, but ok for the global elites to redevelop as Smart Cities for themselves.

Agendas of intent to kill, displace, and rob people of their land, for Lithium Mining under the NC town of Asheville to steering the US Presidential Selection and weather bombing the southern states back into a Civil War, Civil War 2.0? - against their own Government?

JESUS returns to destroy them who destroy the earth.





KJV

REVELATION 11:18

18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.









Heartfelt prayers for all those effected by this tragic attack on mankind by those who JESUS calls Earth Destroyers.

UPDATE FOLKS . https://www.brighteon.com/64263322-9e4a-4dac-9051-9b51a7c3bd41





A very warm THANK YOU and credit to the musicians whose music we have included in this Documentary -





A Haunting Voice From The Appalachian Hills



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op6dHDqW-eU



Think Of Me Once In A While, Take Care - by Take Care

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xJvDLIZf8o





Lost Highway - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee4wxX6reK0





Sacred Waters - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4iNu7nxWNQ





Mournful Lament - by NA Lounge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbShHCUk0P0





The Foreshadowing - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQcwviGBPvc





Far Away - Slow Guitar Instrumental - by Marco Cirillo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlHZMgT-GtM





Falcon's Nest - by Gabriel Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4HQQ8hSTQY





Southern Style Smoky Mountains - original song - acoustic slide guitar- Swamp style slide - by Kenny Simeone original music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyfDOAHA9A8



