(MIRRORED VIDEO) Floodgates of three dams at North Fork River opened during Hurricane Helene
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE

61 followers
767 views • 6 months ago

(MIRRORED VIDEO) - Floodgates of three dams at North Fork River opened during Hurricane Helene

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UbziVyvMoc


Story Time: On Golden Pond/Kentucky Land Grab

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYDtr3jaosw


THE BIBLICAL EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR
https://www.brighteon.com/d781dae6-acec-4566-a694-3bebd088927d


KJV
 REVELATION 11:18
 18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.


THIS DEVASTATING DESTRUCTION WAS THE WEAPONISATION OF DAMS.

 AN ARMY CORPS MILITARY SABOTAGE OF THE 3 BLACKROCK OWNED TVA (Tenessessee Valley Authority) + Duke Electric DAMS.

THIS WALL OF WATER WAS THE MAIN SOURCE OF THE FLOODING UNDER THE GUISE OF HURRICANE HELENE!

* ARMY CORPS ADHERING TO THEIR FREEMASON OATHS SWORN IN PRIVATE. SABOTAGE THE DAMS? LOOKS LIKE IT. JESUS SAID “swear not,”…


KJV
 JAMES 5:2
2 But above all things, my brethren, swear not, neither by heaven, neither by the earth, neither by any other oath: but let your yea be yea; and your nay ,nay; lest ye fall into condemnation.


THESE DAMS WERE IN URGENT NEED OF REPAIR FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS. A SET UP DISASTER FOR SURE.

THESE PEOPLE WERE SITTING DUCKS WITH ZERO WARNING AS NO MOBILE SERVICE WARNINGS EVER REACHED MOST VICTIMS.

* DYNAMITE FOUND IN KNOXVILLE DAYS AGO?



emfjesus christsabotagesatantruthnwoweather manipulationconspiracystratospheric aerosol injectionfemakjvsatanistsclimate controlmass murderland grabhurricane heleneweaponised weatherearth destroyersking james version holy biblelithium mininghurricane miltonrevelation 11 18dropsondsscalar radarweaponisation of dams
