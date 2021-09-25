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3,000 Physicians & Scientists Sign Declaration Concerning “Crimes Against Humanity”
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601 views • September 25, 2021
Ben Armstrong discusses the VERY important global summit which took place in Rome last Monday. Over 100 million people tuned in. Of course this was greatly censored. This clip has even been removed from YouTube, which means it is over the target.
Physicians Declaration Global COVID Summit: https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
Full Show (Sept 20, 2021): https://www.brighteon.com/78dcc2b1-d1d1-4eb6-88e2-ccec67770e72
Physicians Declaration Global COVID Summit: https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
Full Show (Sept 20, 2021): https://www.brighteon.com/78dcc2b1-d1d1-4eb6-88e2-ccec67770e72
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