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Best Scientists And Top Physicians Sign Declaration Against Covid Vaccines In Rome
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11607 views • September 20, 2021
A Summit in Rome gathered some of the Best Physicians and Scientists in the world to state the truth and follow the real science. Some Governments are not happy this occurred. Find out more in the video.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Follow me on Gettr or Parler @benarmstrong and Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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