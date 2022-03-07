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Dr. Tom Cowan Live Webinar on YouTube March 7, 2022 [07.03.2022]
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64 views • March 08, 2022
In this webinar, I discussed the Pumpkin Challenge. Q&A Topics:
- Blood pressure measurements and medications
- Improving hair loss
- Interstitial cystitis
- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?
- Can animals know if you’re sick?
- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor
--
Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/
[Transcript] Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan.
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/transcripts/transcript-tom-cowan-podcast/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Live Webinar on YouTube - 3/7/22
2,073 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UEyDP_Q0iYY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Dr.TomCowan - 9063 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSyrgdyoEf6c/
- Blood pressure measurements and medications
- Improving hair loss
- Interstitial cystitis
- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?
- Can animals know if you’re sick?
- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor
--
Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/
[Transcript] Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan.
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/transcripts/transcript-tom-cowan-podcast/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Live Webinar on YouTube - 3/7/22
2,073 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UEyDP_Q0iYY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Dr.TomCowan - 9063 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSyrgdyoEf6c/
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