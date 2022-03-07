Dr. Tom Cowan Live Webinar on YouTube March 7, 2022 [07.03.2022]

In this webinar, I discussed the Pumpkin Challenge. Q&A Topics:- Blood pressure measurements and medications- Improving hair loss- Interstitial cystitis- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?- Can animals know if you’re sick?- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor--Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan[Transcript] Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan.--TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)- What is a 'Dis'-ease?- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?Timeline + Content:00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.DVideo:https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299Links:Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube PageTalkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribersLocation: United StatesDr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YTConversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribersDr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers--Live Webinar on YouTube - 3/7/222,073 views Streamed live 4 hours agoTalkin' Turkey with Tom4.19K subscribersDr.TomCowan - 9063 subscribers