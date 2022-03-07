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Dr. Tom Cowan Live Webinar on YouTube March 7, 2022 [07.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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64 views • March 08, 2022
In this webinar, I discussed the Pumpkin Challenge. Q&A Topics:
- Blood pressure measurements and medications
- Improving hair loss
- Interstitial cystitis
- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?
- Can animals know if you’re sick?
- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor
--
Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/podcast/tom-cowan-podcast/

[Transcript] Ben’s New Dietary Protocol, Vegetables Vs. Viruses, Whether Viruses Really Exist & Much More With Dr. Thomas Cowan.
https://bengreenfieldfitness.com/transcripts/transcript-tom-cowan-podcast/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Does a 'Virus' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?

Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D

Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos

Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos

Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/

https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Live Webinar on YouTube - 3/7/22
2,073 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UEyDP_Q0iYY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg

Dr.TomCowan - 9063 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JSyrgdyoEf6c/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy