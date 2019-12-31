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Alan Watt - The Neo-Eugenics War On Humanity - Part 2
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121 views • December 31, 2019
Uploaded on December 31 2019
This is part two, part one here: https://www.brighteon.com/6a8118c9-7906-48e3-bba3-a7a7b6a9a200
Posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on October 15 2010
Alan Watt continues to divulge his fascinating in-depth insights into how culture is created from the top down and used by the elite to manipulate and pervert natural human instincts towards their own ends. The elite's greatest fear is that the "inferiors" will out-breed the "superiors," which is why they continually push neo-eugenics and are obsessed with inter-breeding to keep their own genetics intellectually pure.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 31 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
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www.infowars.com (Main news website)
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This is part two, part one here: https://www.brighteon.com/6a8118c9-7906-48e3-bba3-a7a7b6a9a200
Posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on October 15 2010
Alan Watt continues to divulge his fascinating in-depth insights into how culture is created from the top down and used by the elite to manipulate and pervert natural human instincts towards their own ends. The elite's greatest fear is that the "inferiors" will out-breed the "superiors," which is why they continually push neo-eugenics and are obsessed with inter-breeding to keep their own genetics intellectually pure.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 31 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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