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Alan Watt - Shock And Awe - The Mass Manipulation Of The Human Psyche - Part 1
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206 views • December 31, 2019
Uploaded on December 31 2019
This is part one, part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6d0243a-e2e6-4851-b61b-bc93e789730b
Posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on October 15 2010
In this fascinating in-depth exploration of the human psyche, author Alan Watt explains in detail how the people of the world are moved around by the elite like a domesticated herd of animals by a series of contrived crises and "revolutions," be they cultural, political, sexual or musical, so that the controllers can manipulate human behavior to the outcome they require.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 31 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
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This is part one, part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6d0243a-e2e6-4851-b61b-bc93e789730b
Posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on October 15 2010
In this fascinating in-depth exploration of the human psyche, author Alan Watt explains in detail how the people of the world are moved around by the elite like a domesticated herd of animals by a series of contrived crises and "revolutions," be they cultural, political, sexual or musical, so that the controllers can manipulate human behavior to the outcome they require.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 31 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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