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Astma medicijn helpt tegen Covid en de media doet alsof dit nieuws is ?
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23 views • December 14, 2021
Dr. Brian Tyson sprak al maanden eerder over het gebruik van astma medicijnen, wie weet hoe lang hij dit al gebruikte in zijn arsenaal aan anti-covid middelen:
https://www.brighteon.com/7e307cbe-e8e9-4456-a5ea-b9457e34f592
Vreemde uitspraken van VTM weer, men lijkt het gebruik te willen ontmoedigen en uiteraard mag de media zo'n medicijn wel melden, als wij dit melden is het desinformatie en anti-vaxxer praat, wat een schande.
https://www.brighteon.com/7e307cbe-e8e9-4456-a5ea-b9457e34f592
Vreemde uitspraken van VTM weer, men lijkt het gebruik te willen ontmoedigen en uiteraard mag de media zo'n medicijn wel melden, als wij dit melden is het desinformatie en anti-vaxxer praat, wat een schande.
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