Fall of the Cabal: Witches & Warlocks [07]======================================================WATCH ALL SERIES PARTS AT THE BRIGHTEON LINKS BELOW:---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [1] Fall of the Cabal: End of the World As We Know It---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [2] Fall of the Cabal: Down the Rabbit Hole---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [3] Fall of the Cabal: The Alien Invasion---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [4] Fall of the Cabal: Childlovers Everywhere---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [5] Fall of the Cabal: Children, Art & Pizza---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [6] Fall of the Cabal: Major Media Manipulation---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [7] Fall of the Cabal: Witches & Warlocks---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [8] Fall of the Cabal: Beyond Kings & Queens---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [9] Fall of the Cabal: The Dawn of a New World---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal [10] Fall of the Cabal: The Return of the King---------------------------------[Complete Series] Fall of the Cabal (2018) Full Documentary---------------------------------Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.======================================================