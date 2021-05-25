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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - Summer of Freedom?
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20 views • May 25, 2021
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Straight Shooting News 5 23 2021
Week began with the CDC sending out mixed messages on mask mandates and jabs …
Former White House Attorney McGhan agreed to testify in court, sending Demorats hopium that they would finally be able to take Former President Trump down.
Good news: Supreme court struck a blow against police being able to enter homes without a warrant and confiscate firearms from legal gun owners.
The colonial pipe line reopened which will hopefully restore gas supplies to most South Eastern States.
Rockets flying into Israel until a temporary cease fire was announced at the end of the week. Egypt played a significant part in the cease fire, but Biden takes credit. Later in the week in New York and LA, Palestinians in the US attacked Jews in the diamond sector of NY, and restaurant goers in LA.
Biden Administration working with Communist Chinese Companies …
Border Crisis growing worse, as the Biden administration’s Mayorkas his so-called head of homeland security says the border is closed.
The head of Space Force was dismissed from duty …
What does *infrastructure* mean? What is proposed will build a surveillance system which will enable the IRS and other governmental agencies to monitor every banking transaction made by We The People. It is Orwellian by nature and we will have more on that next week …
On election investigations, significant progress made in exposing fraud in 2020, no longer so much about President Trump but the whole process and the principles of a Representative Republic, as the down ballot State Senators and Representatives were affected …
AZ questioning Dominion voting machines, and if the 2018 election was adversely affected. Quo Warranto was filed which questions whether or not the elected officials due to the state of the election are qualified to hold office.
A Georgia judge has ruled to unseal more voting information …
Michigan still under investigation, and hopefully in NH residents will demand a Forensic investigation of ballots instead of what appears to be just another useless recount. Rallies took place over the weekend and the people of NH have had enough.
Wisconsin is calling for a forensic investigation much like the one in AZ; hoping to have their investigation completed by the end of 2021.
Farmer subsidies exposed, government paying farmers to destroy crops, paying 1 ½ times. Grants favoring Black Farmers. More stoking of racial division.
In previous shows we referred to the first Earth Summit … GHW Bush in 1969 advocating for population control in Third world Nations and using a virus to do so.
Short Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=B-IWreEFzH8&fbclid=IwAR3gNCjFWSkHQisV_nxGqUvOir0nBZB2uf8S3YhudxhU8NBR9lAnD-3WBUA
First Amendment does not protect anyone from Treason or Sedition Charges
Short video The Communist Takeover Explained (1966)
Credit to Richard Grannon philosophy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3LTrqv3sFE
Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams ask: Are covid spike proteins being RELEASED onto cities? We already know they were involved with the spread of AIDS/HIIV through the Hep B Vaccine in the 1980s?
https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54
Vaccinating rats in Australia to reduce their population spike protein. Credit to Mike444:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c85a496-75cc-4181-9c54-931dda1626d2
Hugo Talks 3:45
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/magnets-what-is-going-on-hugo-talks-lockdown_DUbHM8PgZS849Ce.html
Magnetogenetics Goes Deep Into the Brain MARCH 19, 2016
neuronal signaling.
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/
Front Line docs file TRO motion
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/tro
TRO: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
Press release: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children
Operations Sea spray:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4WwMGIXV_8
Straight out of a Communist Handbook in 1966.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhCaZLLhls4
https://www.journalofaccountancy.com/news/2021/feb/supply-chain-lessons-from-coronavirus-pandemic.html
https://newscolony.com/breaking-wisconsin-officially-launches-audit-of-2020-election/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=B-IWreEFzH8&fbclid=IwAR3gNCjFWSkHQisV_nxGqUvOir0nBZB2uf8S3YhudxhU8NBR9lAnD-3WBUA
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-forces-farmers-to-destroy-their-crops-11587909600
https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/readers-opinion/guest-commentary/article242549916.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-forces-farmers-to-destroy-their-crops-11587909600
Straight Shooting News 5 23 2021
Week began with the CDC sending out mixed messages on mask mandates and jabs …
Former White House Attorney McGhan agreed to testify in court, sending Demorats hopium that they would finally be able to take Former President Trump down.
Good news: Supreme court struck a blow against police being able to enter homes without a warrant and confiscate firearms from legal gun owners.
The colonial pipe line reopened which will hopefully restore gas supplies to most South Eastern States.
Rockets flying into Israel until a temporary cease fire was announced at the end of the week. Egypt played a significant part in the cease fire, but Biden takes credit. Later in the week in New York and LA, Palestinians in the US attacked Jews in the diamond sector of NY, and restaurant goers in LA.
Biden Administration working with Communist Chinese Companies …
Border Crisis growing worse, as the Biden administration’s Mayorkas his so-called head of homeland security says the border is closed.
The head of Space Force was dismissed from duty …
What does *infrastructure* mean? What is proposed will build a surveillance system which will enable the IRS and other governmental agencies to monitor every banking transaction made by We The People. It is Orwellian by nature and we will have more on that next week …
On election investigations, significant progress made in exposing fraud in 2020, no longer so much about President Trump but the whole process and the principles of a Representative Republic, as the down ballot State Senators and Representatives were affected …
AZ questioning Dominion voting machines, and if the 2018 election was adversely affected. Quo Warranto was filed which questions whether or not the elected officials due to the state of the election are qualified to hold office.
A Georgia judge has ruled to unseal more voting information …
Michigan still under investigation, and hopefully in NH residents will demand a Forensic investigation of ballots instead of what appears to be just another useless recount. Rallies took place over the weekend and the people of NH have had enough.
Wisconsin is calling for a forensic investigation much like the one in AZ; hoping to have their investigation completed by the end of 2021.
Farmer subsidies exposed, government paying farmers to destroy crops, paying 1 ½ times. Grants favoring Black Farmers. More stoking of racial division.
In previous shows we referred to the first Earth Summit … GHW Bush in 1969 advocating for population control in Third world Nations and using a virus to do so.
Short Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=B-IWreEFzH8&fbclid=IwAR3gNCjFWSkHQisV_nxGqUvOir0nBZB2uf8S3YhudxhU8NBR9lAnD-3WBUA
First Amendment does not protect anyone from Treason or Sedition Charges
Short video The Communist Takeover Explained (1966)
Credit to Richard Grannon philosophy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3LTrqv3sFE
Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams ask: Are covid spike proteins being RELEASED onto cities? We already know they were involved with the spread of AIDS/HIIV through the Hep B Vaccine in the 1980s?
https://www.brighteon.com/a39081f7-59cd-415a-8233-f4a24b655b54
Vaccinating rats in Australia to reduce their population spike protein. Credit to Mike444:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c85a496-75cc-4181-9c54-931dda1626d2
Hugo Talks 3:45
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/magnets-what-is-going-on-hugo-talks-lockdown_DUbHM8PgZS849Ce.html
Magnetogenetics Goes Deep Into the Brain MARCH 19, 2016
neuronal signaling.
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/
Front Line docs file TRO motion
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/tro
TRO: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
Press release: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children
Operations Sea spray:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4WwMGIXV_8
Straight out of a Communist Handbook in 1966.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhCaZLLhls4
https://www.journalofaccountancy.com/news/2021/feb/supply-chain-lessons-from-coronavirus-pandemic.html
https://newscolony.com/breaking-wisconsin-officially-launches-audit-of-2020-election/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=B-IWreEFzH8&fbclid=IwAR3gNCjFWSkHQisV_nxGqUvOir0nBZB2uf8S3YhudxhU8NBR9lAnD-3WBUA
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-forces-farmers-to-destroy-their-crops-11587909600
https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/readers-opinion/guest-commentary/article242549916.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-forces-farmers-to-destroy-their-crops-11587909600
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