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Is this why magnets are sticking to people’s arms after taking the covid vaccine?
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4541 views • May 20, 2021
Hi in today’s video I try to explain the possibility that this could be why magnets are sticking to people’s arms were they took the covid 19 jab ( here is link to Hugo talks video were I first came across this information) https://brandnewtube.com/watch/magnets-what-is-going-on-hugo-talks-lockdown_DUbHM8PgZS849Ce.html
Plus this is some interesting information about the subject https://conductscience.com/maze/magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-for-controlling-mouse-behavior/
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/
please let me know what you think in the comments section.God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
Plus this is some interesting information about the subject https://conductscience.com/maze/magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-for-controlling-mouse-behavior/
https://epigenie.com/magnetogenetics-goes-deep-into-the-brain/
please let me know what you think in the comments section.God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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