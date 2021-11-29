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HAPPY HANUKKAH HAG SAMEACH BLESSINGS SANG! EL SHADDAI �� BOOKS MACCABEE-MOSHE OPEN RED SEA! YAHUSHUA SPEAKS About HIS BIRTH On Feast Of Booths & CONCEPTION on Hanukkah (mirrored)
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21 views • November 29, 2021
this is a mirrored video that was done by JarofClay9
If you want to join us in Hanukkah please check out this video on this page and also some links in description. It is pretty easy here is the video below
"Real Easy way To Light The Menorah (simple, also tea lights can be used) For blessed Hanukkah! Please join anytime! No Legalism here. Messianic Jewish Amightywind Ministry (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/ca2017be-a5cd-41f7-bc84-aae97bb2ab91
*****
http://amightywind.com
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/vcb2f7-2020-happy-hanukkah-hag-sameach-blessings-sang-el-shaddai-books-maccabee-mo.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Happy #Hanukkah! Woohoo! This is a time to celebrate Hag Sameach! Oh, oh beloved ones! I am so excited!
This is Hanukkah! And if you don't know what that is, this is the time of not only the celebration of [how] in the second century BC when the temple was 'destroyed' and defiled in Jerusalem; that there was only a group of 5 brothers who went against the evil Antiochus who proclaimed himself as GOD and forbid any Torah reading any commandment keeping and he actually not only imprisoned but tortured and murdered the Jews who refused to stop their belief in the ONLY HOLY CREATOR (at that time they knew that was ABBA YAHUVEH).
So we also acknowledge, as we light these candles of the miracle of the Maccabees, and you can read about it in the Book of #Maccabees which you will not find in the KJV Bible. So, you'll have to look it up online and on our Hanukkah page [at AmightyWind.com], I tell you exactly where it is written that Sukkot and Hanukkah go together and they could not do their Sukkot at that time so they had to wait until Hanukkah. Because of the desecration of the Temple, they waited until Hanukkah.
Now, we know that #YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived at that time of Hanukkah and HE is THE ONLY ETERNAL LIGHT and that LITTLE BABY, THAT LITTLE FETUS was put in the womb of a virgin, young Hebrew woman by the Hand of the RUACH HA KODESH.
check out Hanukkah song here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJJCn2hVUow
If you want to join us in Hanukkah please check out this video on this page and also some links in description. It is pretty easy here is the video below
"Real Easy way To Light The Menorah (simple, also tea lights can be used) For blessed Hanukkah! Please join anytime! No Legalism here. Messianic Jewish Amightywind Ministry (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/ca2017be-a5cd-41f7-bc84-aae97bb2ab91
*****
http://amightywind.com
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/vcb2f7-2020-happy-hanukkah-hag-sameach-blessings-sang-el-shaddai-books-maccabee-mo.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Happy #Hanukkah! Woohoo! This is a time to celebrate Hag Sameach! Oh, oh beloved ones! I am so excited!
This is Hanukkah! And if you don't know what that is, this is the time of not only the celebration of [how] in the second century BC when the temple was 'destroyed' and defiled in Jerusalem; that there was only a group of 5 brothers who went against the evil Antiochus who proclaimed himself as GOD and forbid any Torah reading any commandment keeping and he actually not only imprisoned but tortured and murdered the Jews who refused to stop their belief in the ONLY HOLY CREATOR (at that time they knew that was ABBA YAHUVEH).
So we also acknowledge, as we light these candles of the miracle of the Maccabees, and you can read about it in the Book of #Maccabees which you will not find in the KJV Bible. So, you'll have to look it up online and on our Hanukkah page [at AmightyWind.com], I tell you exactly where it is written that Sukkot and Hanukkah go together and they could not do their Sukkot at that time so they had to wait until Hanukkah. Because of the desecration of the Temple, they waited until Hanukkah.
Now, we know that #YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived at that time of Hanukkah and HE is THE ONLY ETERNAL LIGHT and that LITTLE BABY, THAT LITTLE FETUS was put in the womb of a virgin, young Hebrew woman by the Hand of the RUACH HA KODESH.
check out Hanukkah song here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJJCn2hVUow
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