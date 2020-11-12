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Joe Biden Pinches Nipple of Montana Senator's 8-Year-Old Niece (with Narration)
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264 views • November 12, 2020
Joe Biden Pinches Nipple of Montana
Senator's 8-Year-Old Niece (with Narration) Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/d51ecbe8-9eb3-4dc2-b265-938527682609 January 3rd, 2015: Then vice president Joe Biden presides over a senatorial swearing-in ceremony, and uses the opportunity to pinch the right nipple of Maria Piacesi (then about 8 years old), the daughter of Montana Senator Steve Daines's sister Christine and her husband Rob Piacesi. Published on Mar 18, 2020
Senator's 8-Year-Old Niece (with Narration) Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/d51ecbe8-9eb3-4dc2-b265-938527682609 January 3rd, 2015: Then vice president Joe Biden presides over a senatorial swearing-in ceremony, and uses the opportunity to pinch the right nipple of Maria Piacesi (then about 8 years old), the daughter of Montana Senator Steve Daines's sister Christine and her husband Rob Piacesi. Published on Mar 18, 2020
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