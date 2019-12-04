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(Censored by Big Tech) 𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟘𝟛, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡
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22 views • December 04, 2019
TruNews Headlines – December 03, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_5sUTmGSTc
https://www.minds.com/media/1048831316170207232
https://flote.app/post/37ba40fd-c0e8-485b-bc48-f9c7c2420a18
https://www.brighteon.com/d4ddf438-e224-4aa2-9be7-aa535e2dd934
Trump and Macron squabble on sidelines of NATO meeting. Barr disputes major Horrowitz finding in FISA abuse investigation. Head of China’s legislature warns Hong Kong to toe the line. North Korea gives U.S. a ‘Christmas gift’ warning. Book says Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are Mossad agents. Typhoon forces tens of thousands to evacuate in Philippines. Israeli defense minister calls for ‘hackathon for freedom’ against Iran. Former Israeli military officer says war with Iran will be unprecedented. Appeals court orders Trump docs handed over to Democrats. Hunter Biden blows off paternity suit court date. Mayor Pete quotes Jesus in campaign ad. Kamala Harris drops out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp picks pro-abortion RINO over pro-life congressman for open Senate seat. More reports of Christian persecution in Africa and Turkey. Remembering Kayla Mueller’s strong faith in Christ. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#Trump #Macron #FreeHongKong #NorthKorea #Iran
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-12-3-19
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-12-3-19
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Trump, Macron, NATO meeting, Barr, major Horrowitz, FISA abuse investigation, Head of China’s legislature, Hong Kong, North Korea, Christmas gift warning, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Mossad agents, Typhoon, tens of thousands, evacuate, Philippines, Israeli defense minister, hackathon for freedom, Iran, Former Israeli military officer, war with Iran, unprecedented, Appeals court, Trump docs, handed over, Democrats, Hunter Biden, blows off paternity suit, court date, Mayor Pete, quotes Jesus, campaign ad, Kamala Harris, drops out, Georgia, Governor, Brian Kemp, pro-abortion RINO, pro-life congressman, open Senate seat, Christian persecution, Africa, Turkey, Kayla Mueller, strong faith in Christ
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_5sUTmGSTc
https://www.minds.com/media/1048831316170207232
https://flote.app/post/37ba40fd-c0e8-485b-bc48-f9c7c2420a18
https://www.brighteon.com/d4ddf438-e224-4aa2-9be7-aa535e2dd934
Trump and Macron squabble on sidelines of NATO meeting. Barr disputes major Horrowitz finding in FISA abuse investigation. Head of China’s legislature warns Hong Kong to toe the line. North Korea gives U.S. a ‘Christmas gift’ warning. Book says Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are Mossad agents. Typhoon forces tens of thousands to evacuate in Philippines. Israeli defense minister calls for ‘hackathon for freedom’ against Iran. Former Israeli military officer says war with Iran will be unprecedented. Appeals court orders Trump docs handed over to Democrats. Hunter Biden blows off paternity suit court date. Mayor Pete quotes Jesus in campaign ad. Kamala Harris drops out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp picks pro-abortion RINO over pro-life congressman for open Senate seat. More reports of Christian persecution in Africa and Turkey. Remembering Kayla Mueller’s strong faith in Christ. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#Trump #Macron #FreeHongKong #NorthKorea #Iran
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-12-3-19
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-12-3-19
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-03-trunews-headlines-december-03-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Trump, Macron, NATO meeting, Barr, major Horrowitz, FISA abuse investigation, Head of China’s legislature, Hong Kong, North Korea, Christmas gift warning, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Mossad agents, Typhoon, tens of thousands, evacuate, Philippines, Israeli defense minister, hackathon for freedom, Iran, Former Israeli military officer, war with Iran, unprecedented, Appeals court, Trump docs, handed over, Democrats, Hunter Biden, blows off paternity suit, court date, Mayor Pete, quotes Jesus, campaign ad, Kamala Harris, drops out, Georgia, Governor, Brian Kemp, pro-abortion RINO, pro-life congressman, open Senate seat, Christian persecution, Africa, Turkey, Kayla Mueller, strong faith in Christ
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
Keywords
irantrumpbarrhong kongmacronnorth koreajeffrey epsteinphilippinesunprecedentedtyphoonghislaine maxwellwar with irannato meetingmajor horrowitzfisa abuse investigationhead of chinas legislaturechristmas gift warningmossad agentstens of thousandsevacuateisraeli defense ministerhackathon for freedomformer israeli military officerappeals courttrump docs
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