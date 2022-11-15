How to Make Chlorine Dioxide (MMS) Part-3

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This video describes how to make Chlorine Dioxide using Sodium Chlorite solution and diluted HCl. This is part 3 of this video series. Here are parts 1 & 2:
Part1: https://www.brighteon.com/7161b9d5-8597-46be-b123-812f2df2549a
Part2: https://www.brighteon.com/8f7c9e61-0e8c-466a-8bc1-c0befc648359
CDS Method: https://www.brighteon.com/61141d89-2fce-40ac-9e66-7e3a1d5e2af4
This video is being uploaded for general public benefit. (I downloaded
it before it got banned elsewhere.) I do not own or made this video.