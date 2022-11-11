Create New Account
How to Make Chlorine Di Oxide Gas Solution
Chlorine Di Oxide
Published 18 days ago |

This video describes how to make the Chlorine Di Oxide Gas solution as suggested by Dr Andreas Kalcker. I have found it to be at par or even better than CDH or MMS.

Caution: Start with low dosage, not more than 1 ml CDS in 120 ml water. Gradually build up the dosage. Otherwise this solution will cause Herxheimer reaction which may include vomiting and diarrhea.

This video is being uploaded for general public benefit. I do not own or made this video.

Keywords
mmscdschlorine di oxide

