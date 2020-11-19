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THE DS PLANNED OUT AN ELECTION COUP AND THEY GOT CAUGHT:PATRICK COLBECK
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90 views • November 19, 2020
THE [DS] PLANNED OUT AN ELECTION COUP AND THEY GOT CAUGHT:PATRICK COLBECK. Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Full 4-WEEK SUPPLY
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http://preparewithx22.com
Today's Guest: Patrick Colbeck
Website: Let's Fix Stuff
https://letsfixstuff.org / Video Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/d4a28284-0589-4479-ba23-ee4a4eb135c3
Patrick is an aerospace engineer, author, former elected official, and former candidate for governor in Michigan. Served Two 4-yr Terms in Michigan Senate. Patrick was on the frontlines during the elections, he was a poll watcher. He describes how he noticed that the Dominion system was connected to the internet and when he questioned this they told him to not to worry about it. Then he noticed ballots being dropped off in the middle of the night. He said they used covid as an excuse to keep the people watching 6 feet away. Patrick believes this is a coup and they got caught. Published On Nov 18, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Off A Full 4-WEEK SUPPLY
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
Today's Guest: Patrick Colbeck
Website: Let's Fix Stuff
https://letsfixstuff.org / Video Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/d4a28284-0589-4479-ba23-ee4a4eb135c3
Patrick is an aerospace engineer, author, former elected official, and former candidate for governor in Michigan. Served Two 4-yr Terms in Michigan Senate. Patrick was on the frontlines during the elections, he was a poll watcher. He describes how he noticed that the Dominion system was connected to the internet and when he questioned this they told him to not to worry about it. Then he noticed ballots being dropped off in the middle of the night. He said they used covid as an excuse to keep the people watching 6 feet away. Patrick believes this is a coup and they got caught. Published On Nov 18, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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