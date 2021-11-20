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Crimes Against Humanity - We The People Rest Our Case
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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61 views • November 20, 2021
Conclusion to the case against the Biden regime. Bandana Ed has been laying out the evidence for prosecution of Crimes Against Humanity. From COVID, the open border, failure to defend the public, weaponization of the FBI, and on and on. Get the essence what we are up against, and parents especially, pay attention.

Full description of complete show: https://www.brighteon.com/3d680372-aaf9-4420-b993-20617f602c01

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Keywords
vaccinessecond amendmenttreasonself defensefbidhsparentscrimes against humanityseditionnational defenselegal casemayorkasbiden regime
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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