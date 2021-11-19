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The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies - Plato vs DHS Mayorkas - We The People Rest Our Case
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10 views • November 19, 2021
The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies Plato vs DHS Mayorkas 11 17 2021
SUMMATION: *We The People Rest Our Case, The Biden Administration is Guilty on all counts of Sedition, and Crimes Against Humanity
Tonight once again we will examine whether we are being fed Noble Lies or a Cover Up of Pure Evil by covering the most import segments of the Head of the Department of Homeland Security Mayorkas’ testimony to the U.S. Congress
'That Testimony Is False... You Know You're Under Oath':
Ted Cruz Accuses Mayorkas Of False Claim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luqM9XSxny0&;t=3s
*What is with the members of the Biden Administration always refusing to answer direct questions!
'Why Do You Not Know?'
Sen. Hawley Demands Answer From Mayorkas On Afghan Refugee Vetting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Rm3Ue6GCI
*Screening Refugees After The Fact, what could go wrong! Mayorkas does not have the information.
Sen. Tillis To Mayorkas: Why Aren't Undocumented Migrants Mandated COVID-19 Vaccination, but Border Patrol Agents are being Mandated?
*Deadly Drugs *Women/Girls be raped and murdered at the Border
*We are paying Cartels?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq2nnXaE0GI
'Let's Get The Numbers Right':
Sen. Graham Confronts Mayorkas With Undocumented Migrants Still In US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPLdrnOzo_8
*Half a Million still here, including the million previously that came here that are still here.
* You do know you are under oath
Sen. Graham: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0lhqFT3XSQ
*What did Sen. Hawley ask? 99% wasn’t the answer.
Obviously You Don't Know The Answer To That':
Sen Blackburn Rips Mayorkas Over Settlements To Migrants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEYW85xF9AQ
*How many Border Agents could be hired for a Billion Dollars? Sen. Blackburn did her homework what is Mayorkas’s problem? *Criminals that crossed the Border under Biden and endangering Americans/payments to Angel Moms
*Green Cards for everyone! *McCain the Traitor he agrees with, let that sink in.
'I'm Just Trying To Get You To Answer':
Sen. Kennedy Presses Mayorkas On Release Of Criminal Migrants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoPrRms_VGo
*What doesn’t Mayorkas understand about an “Open Border Policy?”
*A Historically High Number?
*Once again Mayorkas is not aware of Criminals and Welfare recipients
*Now, I am sure everyone has heard the Democrats, the Teachers Unions and School Boards claiming all this Taxpayers money has to be spent and it is all being spent “For The Children.”
If so, then ask them to explain what we are about to hear here!
'Did That Shock You To Learn?':
Sen. Cornyn Questions Mayorkas Over Unaccompanied Minors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvIjOrHmQrQ
*The Department of Homeland Security has no idea what the department of Health and Human Services does with the children! *These are sick bastards that whether knowingly or unknowingly are participants in feeding the evil minded!
We played Sen. Mike Lee’s full clip last night but his ending is worth hearing again: Fix It or Step Down: https://youtu.be/3BIHlJhTTxc?t=147
*We The People Rest Our Case, The Biden Administration is Guilty on all counts of Sedition, and Crimes Against Humanity
The End.
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
SUMMATION: *We The People Rest Our Case, The Biden Administration is Guilty on all counts of Sedition, and Crimes Against Humanity
Tonight once again we will examine whether we are being fed Noble Lies or a Cover Up of Pure Evil by covering the most import segments of the Head of the Department of Homeland Security Mayorkas’ testimony to the U.S. Congress
'That Testimony Is False... You Know You're Under Oath':
Ted Cruz Accuses Mayorkas Of False Claim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luqM9XSxny0&;t=3s
*What is with the members of the Biden Administration always refusing to answer direct questions!
'Why Do You Not Know?'
Sen. Hawley Demands Answer From Mayorkas On Afghan Refugee Vetting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Rm3Ue6GCI
*Screening Refugees After The Fact, what could go wrong! Mayorkas does not have the information.
Sen. Tillis To Mayorkas: Why Aren't Undocumented Migrants Mandated COVID-19 Vaccination, but Border Patrol Agents are being Mandated?
*Deadly Drugs *Women/Girls be raped and murdered at the Border
*We are paying Cartels?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq2nnXaE0GI
'Let's Get The Numbers Right':
Sen. Graham Confronts Mayorkas With Undocumented Migrants Still In US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPLdrnOzo_8
*Half a Million still here, including the million previously that came here that are still here.
* You do know you are under oath
Sen. Graham: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0lhqFT3XSQ
*What did Sen. Hawley ask? 99% wasn’t the answer.
Obviously You Don't Know The Answer To That':
Sen Blackburn Rips Mayorkas Over Settlements To Migrants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEYW85xF9AQ
*How many Border Agents could be hired for a Billion Dollars? Sen. Blackburn did her homework what is Mayorkas’s problem? *Criminals that crossed the Border under Biden and endangering Americans/payments to Angel Moms
*Green Cards for everyone! *McCain the Traitor he agrees with, let that sink in.
'I'm Just Trying To Get You To Answer':
Sen. Kennedy Presses Mayorkas On Release Of Criminal Migrants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoPrRms_VGo
*What doesn’t Mayorkas understand about an “Open Border Policy?”
*A Historically High Number?
*Once again Mayorkas is not aware of Criminals and Welfare recipients
*Now, I am sure everyone has heard the Democrats, the Teachers Unions and School Boards claiming all this Taxpayers money has to be spent and it is all being spent “For The Children.”
If so, then ask them to explain what we are about to hear here!
'Did That Shock You To Learn?':
Sen. Cornyn Questions Mayorkas Over Unaccompanied Minors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvIjOrHmQrQ
*The Department of Homeland Security has no idea what the department of Health and Human Services does with the children! *These are sick bastards that whether knowingly or unknowingly are participants in feeding the evil minded!
We played Sen. Mike Lee’s full clip last night but his ending is worth hearing again: Fix It or Step Down: https://youtu.be/3BIHlJhTTxc?t=147
*We The People Rest Our Case, The Biden Administration is Guilty on all counts of Sedition, and Crimes Against Humanity
The End.
See the FWG Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show open discussion.
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