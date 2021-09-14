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VACCINE DAY!!! ...and the CHLORINE DIOXIDE protection protocol
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6710 views • September 14, 2021
Well, it is finally time for me to take the next step with vaccination. This step has almost 0% to do with medical safety and health but I am ok with making it. I have studied the science out in my mind and heart taken my questions to God. I already had covid-19 back in May and recovered with Clo2 within a day and a half. Also, my workplace is giving out the ultimatums and making life very difficult for those who will not comply. In the end, I am grateful that I have the knowlege and tools of protection. Irronically, the same tool that protected me from covid, is what I use to protect myself from mandated vaccines. CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS A DETOX FROM PATHOGENS AND TOXINS.
It has been several hours sinice my vaccine as I post this. My arm is fine, my body feels fine. I did take a nap after the shot but that could have been because my wife and I went out for mexican food after getting the jab. :)
Clo2 vs Covid = Clo2 wins
Clo2 vs Vaccine = Clo2 wins
Either way, we win. Let God Prevail!!!
Vaccine Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO: https://www.brighteon.com/0ee94776-3df4-43a2-a18d-4801a720d2b3
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
It has been several hours sinice my vaccine as I post this. My arm is fine, my body feels fine. I did take a nap after the shot but that could have been because my wife and I went out for mexican food after getting the jab. :)
Clo2 vs Covid = Clo2 wins
Clo2 vs Vaccine = Clo2 wins
Either way, we win. Let God Prevail!!!
Vaccine Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO: https://www.brighteon.com/0ee94776-3df4-43a2-a18d-4801a720d2b3
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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