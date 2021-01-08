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1K. MMS QUICK-VIDS: How to Neutralize a Vaccine with Chlorine Dioxide (The M. Grenon Method)
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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2303 views • January 08, 2021
I am not an Anti Vaccine person. I have had several in the past. However, I know that Chlorine Dioxide is a safer, quicker, cheaper and faster alternative to receiving a Vaccine against a virus. (Please see my many videos on how Bolivia has erradicated Covid-19 with Chlorine Dioxide). Here, I teach what Mark Grenon has taught about how to neutralize an unwanted (but possibly forced) vaccination. The only claim that I have on this working is from the testimonials of others. I am a believer in freedom of choice when it comes to medicine.

Basic Sequence is:
1. Protocol 1000 (Or Protocol C with CDS) for about 7 days prior to shot
2. Cottonball saturated with clo2 (20 drop mix in an ounce...or the CDS equivalent)
3. Treatment of reddened or swollen area on arm as needed (see protocol 3000 for topographical skin application with DMSO)
4. Continue with Protocol 1000 for at least a week or more after the injection.

My Free Ebook on Chlorine Dioxide:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing

My Social Media Sites:
MEWE
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

TELEGRAM
Chlorine Dioxide Truth (Further Light & Knowledge)
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth

Spreadsheet link with instructions:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidevaccineclo2coronaviruscovid-19vaccine neutralizer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy