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PSEC - 2021 - The Never Ending Lockdown | Never Ending Story Parody | 432hz [hd 720p]
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27 views • August 01, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - The Never Ending Lockdown | Never Ending Story Parody" -- is a parody of the song "Never Ending Story" by Limahl, originally created as the theme song to the original 1980s film. Instrumental track was created by YouTuber Picturedmedia. The parody itself was written and sung by Dave Kelso. This version of the song was converted to 432hz. The change is not noticable to the human ear unless directly compared to the 440hz track in a wave form editor.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Limahl, Picturedmedia
Hashtags: #comedy #parody #movies #music #lockdown
Metatags Space Separated: comedy parody movies music lockdown
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, parody, movies, music, lockdown
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uME6RRWevPF/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1268675743013933063?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---The-Never-Ending-Lockdown---Never-Ending-Story-Parody---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkm7k2-psec-2021-the-never-ending-lockdown-never-ending-story-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/pBNAudJ
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d4368e83-72ed-4e29-b368-c82a4e74062e
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/4i1qNOuudstEaKW
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=e1b65f5059c698bbb89b49204beb6459214ce7e7ec5bdabe6cc0b9ac67fbea80&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/33950
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Limahl, Picturedmedia
Hashtags: #comedy #parody #movies #music #lockdown
Metatags Space Separated: comedy parody movies music lockdown
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, parody, movies, music, lockdown
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uME6RRWevPF/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1268675743013933063?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---The-Never-Ending-Lockdown---Never-Ending-Story-Parody---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkm7k2-psec-2021-the-never-ending-lockdown-never-ending-story-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/pBNAudJ
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d4368e83-72ed-4e29-b368-c82a4e74062e
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/4i1qNOuudstEaKW
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=e1b65f5059c698bbb89b49204beb6459214ce7e7ec5bdabe6cc0b9ac67fbea80&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/33950
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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