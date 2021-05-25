© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
70) Dr Jerry Phillips - Pesquisa da Motorola, efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 25, 2021
Fonte:
RFSAFE | Whistleblower Dr Jerry Phillips On Motorola Cell Phone Radiation Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28FtRM4Xw9U
Motorola controlou o resultado dos efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde | Motorola Controlled The Outcome Of Cell Phone Health Effects: https://www.rfsafe.com/research-cell-phone-radiation-safety/
Debate do Parlamento Europeu sobre limites de exposição a EMF mais estritos: https://microwavenews.com/news/backissues/j-f99issue.pdf
Resolução 1815 de 27/05/2011 do Conselho da Europa: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/resolution_1815__2011__pt-versao_final.pdf
Mais:
O bioquímico e investigador Dr. Jerry Phillips fala sobre a resposta da Motorola ao seu estudo mostrando os efeitos biológicos dos telemóveis e analisa as implicações do recente estudo do Programa Nacional de Toxicologia sobre o cancro/radiofrequência radiológica. Entrevista - 2016 - Telemóveis e Radiação: Cell Phones and Radiation:
https://it-takes-time.com/2016/05/27/ntp-study-cell-phones-cancer/
https://www.spreaker.com/user/theconnectingplace/dr-jerry-phillips-and-cell-phone-radiati
A história do Dr. Jerry Phillips é similar à de:
Dr George Carlo - A fraude científica da Indústria de Telecomunicações: https://www.brighteon.com/557cd646-ee09-444e-af60-0e9132681188
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
RFSAFE | Whistleblower Dr Jerry Phillips On Motorola Cell Phone Radiation Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28FtRM4Xw9U
Motorola controlou o resultado dos efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde | Motorola Controlled The Outcome Of Cell Phone Health Effects: https://www.rfsafe.com/research-cell-phone-radiation-safety/
Debate do Parlamento Europeu sobre limites de exposição a EMF mais estritos: https://microwavenews.com/news/backissues/j-f99issue.pdf
Resolução 1815 de 27/05/2011 do Conselho da Europa: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/resolution_1815__2011__pt-versao_final.pdf
Mais:
O bioquímico e investigador Dr. Jerry Phillips fala sobre a resposta da Motorola ao seu estudo mostrando os efeitos biológicos dos telemóveis e analisa as implicações do recente estudo do Programa Nacional de Toxicologia sobre o cancro/radiofrequência radiológica. Entrevista - 2016 - Telemóveis e Radiação: Cell Phones and Radiation:
https://it-takes-time.com/2016/05/27/ntp-study-cell-phones-cancer/
https://www.spreaker.com/user/theconnectingplace/dr-jerry-phillips-and-cell-phone-radiati
A história do Dr. Jerry Phillips é similar à de:
Dr George Carlo - A fraude científica da Indústria de Telecomunicações: https://www.brighteon.com/557cd646-ee09-444e-af60-0e9132681188
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.