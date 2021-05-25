BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

70) Dr Jerry Phillips - Pesquisa da Motorola, efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
68 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 25, 2021
Fonte:
RFSAFE | Whistleblower Dr Jerry Phillips On Motorola Cell Phone Radiation Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28FtRM4Xw9U

Motorola controlou o resultado dos efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde | Motorola Controlled The Outcome Of Cell Phone Health Effects: https://www.rfsafe.com/research-cell-phone-radiation-safety/
Debate do Parlamento Europeu sobre limites de exposição a EMF mais estritos: https://microwavenews.com/news/backissues/j-f99issue.pdf
Resolução 1815 de 27/05/2011 do Conselho da Europa: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/resolution_1815__2011__pt-versao_final.pdf

Mais:
O bioquímico e investigador Dr. Jerry Phillips fala sobre a resposta da Motorola ao seu estudo mostrando os efeitos biológicos dos telemóveis e analisa as implicações do recente estudo do Programa Nacional de Toxicologia sobre o cancro/radiofrequência radiológica. Entrevista - 2016 - Telemóveis e Radiação: Cell Phones and Radiation:
https://it-takes-time.com/2016/05/27/ntp-study-cell-phones-cancer/
https://www.spreaker.com/user/theconnectingplace/dr-jerry-phillips-and-cell-phone-radiati
A história do Dr. Jerry Phillips é similar à de:
Dr George Carlo - A fraude científica da Indústria de Telecomunicações: https://www.brighteon.com/557cd646-ee09-444e-af60-0e9132681188

MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Keywords
emf5gfraudeelectrosmogmicroondassauderadiacaotelecomunicacoesantenageorge carlojerry phillips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Garrison Vance
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy