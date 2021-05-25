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69) Dr George Carlo - A fraude científica da Indústria de Telecomunicações
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12 views • May 25, 2021
Electromagnetic Radiation Health Effects | Dr George Carlo: The Wireless Industry is Committing Scientific Fraud: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsv0k5zvRXA
A história do Dr George Carlo é similar à de:
Dr Jerry Phillips - Pesquisa da Motorola, efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde: https://www.brighteon.com/d42e9e5e-dfea-4b13-ad89-b268b1557a12
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
A história do Dr George Carlo é similar à de:
Dr Jerry Phillips - Pesquisa da Motorola, efeitos dos telemóveis sobre a saúde: https://www.brighteon.com/d42e9e5e-dfea-4b13-ad89-b268b1557a12
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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