Kill Gates is Satan.

Bill Gates complains that Covid vaccine uptake wasn't as successful as expected, due to "conspiracy theories" that there would be side effects and that the vaccine wasn't properly tested—despite admitting there would be side effects due to the vaccine not being properly tested. 🤡
