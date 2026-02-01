Zionists are taking over TikTok - Kim Iversen clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionists are taking over TikTok – Kim Iversen
Since Trump sold TikTok to the notorious Zionist and Oracle chief Larry Ellison, censorship on the platform has been spiraling, she says.
👉 Iversen gives examples of users attempting to send "Epstein" or pro-Palestine messages, all of which were banned.
Cynthia... I watched the full show yesterday, from the 30th. Here's the link below...:
In the full show Kim shows this video I posted 2 days ago or so from the new guy running TikTok now, but video is from last year: https://www.brighteon.com/31c6d7c8-6809-40a4-a6a4-240ac258a330
Link to Kim's full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BS5BM3odQ00