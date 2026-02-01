Zionists are taking over TikTok - Kim Iversen clip

Zionists are taking over TikTok – Kim Iversen

Since Trump sold TikTok to the notorious Zionist and Oracle chief Larry Ellison, censorship on the platform has been spiraling, she says.

👉 Iversen gives examples of users attempting to send "Epstein" or pro-Palestine messages, all of which were banned.

Cynthia... I watched the full show yesterday, from the 30th. Here's the link below...:

In the full show Kim shows this video I posted 2 days ago or so from the new guy running TikTok now, but video is from last year: https://www.brighteon.com/31c6d7c8-6809-40a4-a6a4-240ac258a330

Link to Kim's full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BS5BM3odQ00