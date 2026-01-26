New TikTok bows down to Zionist masters

TikTok’s so-called ‘trust and safety team’ tasked with keeping the platform safe from “all forms of hate” pays special attention to anti-Semitism, TikTok’s new CEO Adam Presser proudly declared at the World Jewish Congress last year.

He also boasted that TikTok under his rule:

🌏 Cracked down on “Holocaust denialism”

🌏 Designated the word “Zionist” as ‘hate speech’, depending on the context

🌏 Tripled the amount of accounts banned for “hateful activity” in 2024

🌏 Actively worked with entities and participated in events promoting "Holocaust awareness"

🌏 Enlisted the help of over two dozen Jewish organizations who constantly feed TikTok “intelligence and information when they spot violative trends”

Adding: Since January 22nd, TikTok finalized a deal to create a new U.S.-based (Israel Zionists) entity, effectively avoiding a federal ban.

No Epstein for you — TikTok blocks the word in messages

Users report TikTok now blocks messages containing the name — complete with a warning that it “may violate community guidelines.”

📑 Meanwhile, the Department of Injustice still hasn’t released the full Epstein files, despite the law requiring disclosure.

More: TikTok under Larry Ellison: Censorship becomes routine

TikTok users claim the platform suppressed or delayed videos about a federal immigration agent’s fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

👉On January 24, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at a VA hospital, was killed by a Border Patrol agent, sparking a new wave of anti-ICE protests.

❗️Despite the shooting dominating headlines, TikTok posts on the matter reportedly drew unusually low views.

🤔On January 25, thousands of users experienced failed video uploads, frozen follower counts, and videos showing zero views, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages based on user submissions. Many criticized the company using the hashtag 'TikTokCensorship' on X.

➡️The platform’s unusual behavior came shortly after TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, announced on January 22 that it had finalized a deal to create a majority US–owned joint venture.

📌Oracle founder Larry Ellison — a Trump ally and advocate of surveillance and digital IDs — is now one of the new TikTok owners.

Ongoing censorship of content critical of the US government appears to be a key reason why the US administration pushed ByteDance to sell TikTok.



