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Edmonton Funny Business (Part 2): Who Authorized This?
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38 views • November 15, 2020
This is actually part 2(a).
Part 2(b) link: https://www.brighteon.com/c6e60058-2034-4186-9263-593c237b85f4
Rogers Place Serpent video: https://youtu.be/AN0OS4_mjhA
Mike Nickel interview on Western Standard: https://www.westernstandardonline.com/2020/10/watch-edmonton-councillor-mike-nickel-on-potential-foreign-meddling-in-local-election/
Part 2(b) link: https://www.brighteon.com/c6e60058-2034-4186-9263-593c237b85f4
Rogers Place Serpent video: https://youtu.be/AN0OS4_mjhA
Mike Nickel interview on Western Standard: https://www.westernstandardonline.com/2020/10/watch-edmonton-councillor-mike-nickel-on-potential-foreign-meddling-in-local-election/
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