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Edmonton Funny Business (Part 2b): Is Mayor Don Iveson Linked With China?
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30 views • November 16, 2020
We continue our investigation into the K.A. Transit Garage, focusing on links to China's globalist agenda.
Concerning Sarah Chan, I don't know why I said, "Maybe, maybe not." My opinion: Highly probable.
Concerning Sarah Chan, I don't know why I said, "Maybe, maybe not." My opinion: Highly probable.
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