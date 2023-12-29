Redpill: The CCP's 5-Point Plan

Plot Spoiler: The ChiComs’ 5-Step Plan For Global Control

* Bio-Labs Worldwide

* Military Bases & Installations

* Terrorists & Mercenaries

* Nukes

* Spy Programs





Red Pill: It Ain’t Gonna Happen

* Patriots are ending a belligerent occupation according to military rule of law.

* Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin & Donald Trump are white hats — and there are no more nukes.

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the cabal i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





The full webcast is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (28 December 2023)

https://rumble.com/v43vy2i-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-12-28-23.html