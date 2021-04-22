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FrankSpeech Absolute Interference Help Save Our Country - Share Everywhere https://frankspeech.com
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775 views • April 22, 2021
Thank you for being a part of Frank! With over 200M streams in just 2-days, FrankSpeech so far has been an epic success! Right now we're working on new features - keep checking back. In the meantime, help save our country and share Absolute Interferene Everywhere! https://frankspeech.com/
1) #ChinaJoe https://www.brighteon.com/1ed768ab-142e-422e-ae1a-c2dd5a3f87ec 2) Trunews Gobal plan called the Great Reset is underway https://www.brighteon.com/dd344b0f-4473-4854-ad1c-7dc47e1b6890
3) https://www.brighteon.com/10c2081e-aa46-4dee-a366-b0df2a1fd47c 4) https://www.brighteon.com/0f415ec1-fe2f-46b6-ab1f-10c5ec4f8348 5) https://www.brighteon.com/779bfee1-a448-4476-a9f7-229d11b0fe59 6) The Secrets Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election https://www.brighteon.com/c302e430-3b35-46d4-8298-bf6066c46acc
Archbishop Viganò’s powerful letter to President Trump: Eternal struggle between good and evil playing out right now Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò warns the president that the current crises over the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots are a part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil.
Sat Jun 6, 2020 - 10:26 am EST
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now.
June 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Editor’s note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has released this powerful letter today to President Trump warning him that the current crises over the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots are a part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil. You are not alone in your beliefs on life, faith, family and freedom. https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now
In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose, and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. https://youtu.be/A9bxqAb8-yk
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has written another open letter to President Donald J. Trump. Sunday, October 25, 2020 https://www.catholic.org/news/national/story.php?id=85039 Allow me to address you at this hour in which the fate of the whole world is being threatened by a global conspiracy against God and humanity. I write to you as an Archbishop, as a Successor of the Apostles, as the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America. I am writing to you in the midst of the silence of both civil and religious authorities. May you accept these words of mine as the "voice of one crying out in the desert" (Jn 1:23).
We use Clio to onboard our new applicants
In order to simplify your experience as an applicant hoping to become an early plaintiff we have implemented the Clio Grow CRM to record and organize each applicants information and Files. We hope you enjoy this process as much as we are.
We use Clio to onboard our new applicants
In order to simplify your experience as an applicant hoping to become an early plaintiff we have implemented the Clio Grow CRM to record and organize each applicants information and Files. We hope you enjoy this process as much as we are.
APPLY NOW
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CONTRIBUTE FINANCIALLY TO DOMINION CLASS ACTION
Your support and contributions will enable us to cover the cost of presenting the largest civil rights class action lawsuit in history. Unfortunately on April 9th we were banned on paypal and our account shut down. As a result we are asking that contributions be made by check mailed directly to us or by the digital methods listed below.
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1) #ChinaJoe https://www.brighteon.com/1ed768ab-142e-422e-ae1a-c2dd5a3f87ec 2) Trunews Gobal plan called the Great Reset is underway https://www.brighteon.com/dd344b0f-4473-4854-ad1c-7dc47e1b6890
3) https://www.brighteon.com/10c2081e-aa46-4dee-a366-b0df2a1fd47c 4) https://www.brighteon.com/0f415ec1-fe2f-46b6-ab1f-10c5ec4f8348 5) https://www.brighteon.com/779bfee1-a448-4476-a9f7-229d11b0fe59 6) The Secrets Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election https://www.brighteon.com/c302e430-3b35-46d4-8298-bf6066c46acc
Archbishop Viganò’s powerful letter to President Trump: Eternal struggle between good and evil playing out right now Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò warns the president that the current crises over the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots are a part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil.
Sat Jun 6, 2020 - 10:26 am EST
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now.
June 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Editor’s note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has released this powerful letter today to President Trump warning him that the current crises over the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots are a part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil. You are not alone in your beliefs on life, faith, family and freedom. https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now
In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose, and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. https://youtu.be/A9bxqAb8-yk
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has written another open letter to President Donald J. Trump. Sunday, October 25, 2020 https://www.catholic.org/news/national/story.php?id=85039 Allow me to address you at this hour in which the fate of the whole world is being threatened by a global conspiracy against God and humanity. I write to you as an Archbishop, as a Successor of the Apostles, as the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America. I am writing to you in the midst of the silence of both civil and religious authorities. May you accept these words of mine as the "voice of one crying out in the desert" (Jn 1:23).
We use Clio to onboard our new applicants
In order to simplify your experience as an applicant hoping to become an early plaintiff we have implemented the Clio Grow CRM to record and organize each applicants information and Files. We hope you enjoy this process as much as we are.
We use Clio to onboard our new applicants
In order to simplify your experience as an applicant hoping to become an early plaintiff we have implemented the Clio Grow CRM to record and organize each applicants information and Files. We hope you enjoy this process as much as we are.
APPLY NOW
https://dominionclassaction.com/how-to-join
CONTRIBUTE FINANCIALLY TO DOMINION CLASS ACTION
Your support and contributions will enable us to cover the cost of presenting the largest civil rights class action lawsuit in history. Unfortunately on April 9th we were banned on paypal and our account shut down. As a result we are asking that contributions be made by check mailed directly to us or by the digital methods listed below.
SEND US A CHECK
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