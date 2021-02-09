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The Secrets Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
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198 views • February 09, 2021
The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
It is my opinion ✔️ that you're entitled to your ✔️ opinion especially when it disagrees with my ✔️ opinion I don't like everything I read 🤬 on this social media site but I will not CASTIGATE them for their opinion! :oof: just because I give somebody a thumbs up does not mean that I agree with their opinion however they have a right to it whether I agree with that are not. We must ask ourselves is our opinion/facts/evidence, so weak that it cannot stand up to scrutiny from anybody with opposing viewpoints of opinion/facts/evidence most likely they have something to hide don’t confuse me with the facts my minds already made up!
https://peternavarro.
https://peternavarro.com/the-navarro-report/

https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/499 SAVE AND DOWNLOAD SHARE THIS INFORMATION AND VIDEOS AND DOCUMENTATION #HerelsTheEvidence #EvereyLegalVote
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big pharmayoutubetreasonfacebookamazongoogle2020 electionww3new world orderseditionthe great resetfake presidentelection integritychinajoescientific proof
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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