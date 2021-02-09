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The Secrets Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
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198 views • February 09, 2021
The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
It is my opinion ✔️ that you're entitled to your ✔️ opinion especially when it disagrees with my ✔️ opinion I don't like everything I read 🤬 on this social media site but I will not CASTIGATE them for their opinion! :oof: just because I give somebody a thumbs up does not mean that I agree with their opinion however they have a right to it whether I agree with that are not. We must ask ourselves is our opinion/facts/evidence, so weak that it cannot stand up to scrutiny from anybody with opposing viewpoints of opinion/facts/evidence most likely they have something to hide don’t confuse me with the facts my minds already made up!
https://peternavarro.
https://peternavarro.com/the-navarro-report/
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/499 SAVE AND DOWNLOAD SHARE THIS INFORMATION AND VIDEOS AND DOCUMENTATION #HerelsTheEvidence #EvereyLegalVote
It is my opinion ✔️ that you're entitled to your ✔️ opinion especially when it disagrees with my ✔️ opinion I don't like everything I read 🤬 on this social media site but I will not CASTIGATE them for their opinion! :oof: just because I give somebody a thumbs up does not mean that I agree with their opinion however they have a right to it whether I agree with that are not. We must ask ourselves is our opinion/facts/evidence, so weak that it cannot stand up to scrutiny from anybody with opposing viewpoints of opinion/facts/evidence most likely they have something to hide don’t confuse me with the facts my minds already made up!
https://peternavarro.
https://peternavarro.com/the-navarro-report/
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/499 SAVE AND DOWNLOAD SHARE THIS INFORMATION AND VIDEOS AND DOCUMENTATION #HerelsTheEvidence #EvereyLegalVote
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