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YAH WARNS about a fake jesus through Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 4:3-5 "I am afraid, however,.. For if someone comes and proclaims a Jesus other than the One we proclaimed," (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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54 views • July 03, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

YAH'S Sober Warning here about a fake jesus through Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 4:3-5

3 I am afraid, however, that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may be led astray from your simple and pure devotion to Christ. 4 For if someone comes and proclaims a Jesus other than the One we proclaimed, or if you receive a different spirit than the One you received, or a different gospel than the one you accepted, you put up with it way too easily. 5 I consider myself in no way inferior to those “super-apostles.”


Here is a video below of 4 Amightywind Prophecy 153 Excerpts that exposes the antichrist and much more 

YAH SAYS Worse Coming Vaccines w. Satellites/5G will create ZOMBIES! Pull Children Out of PUBLIC SCHOOLS, State Owned! Clones/Robots/Antichrist Exposed/More! In Prophecy 153 (mirrored)

https://www.brighteon.com/333ebd9d-9f67-42d8-bc2f-f8f5f39b2d6d 


A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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