YAH WARNS about a fake jesus through Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 4:3-5 "I am afraid, however,.. For if someone comes and proclaims a Jesus other than the One we proclaimed," (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

YAH'S Sober Warning here about a fake jesus through Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 4:3-5

3 I am afraid, however, that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may be led astray from your simple and pure devotion to Christ. 4 For if someone comes and proclaims a Jesus other than the One we proclaimed, or if you receive a different spirit than the One you received, or a different gospel than the one you accepted, you put up with it way too easily. 5 I consider myself in no way inferior to those “super-apostles.”





Here is a video below of 4 Amightywind Prophecy 153 Excerpts that exposes the antichrist and much more

YAH SAYS Worse Coming Vaccines w. Satellites/5G will create ZOMBIES! Pull Children Out of PUBLIC SCHOOLS, State Owned! Clones/Robots/Antichrist Exposed/More! In Prophecy 153 (mirrored)



https://www.brighteon.com/333ebd9d-9f67-42d8-bc2f-f8f5f39b2d6d



A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html



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https://amightywind.com/home.html

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https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

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If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme



See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html





