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YAH SAYS Worse Coming Vaccines w. Satellites/5G will create ZOMBIES! Pull Children Out of PUBLIC SCHOOLS, State Owned! Clones/Robots/Antichrist Exposed/More! In Prophecy 153 (mirrored)
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1471 views • January 13, 2022
this is a mirrored video
Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153
Hear O Israel & World I, YAHUVEH EL-SHADDAI, Say “Covid-19 Lab-made—satan Inspired!”
Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, 20 April 2020
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
*****
Here below is two other heavy duty videos exposing the dangers to come. And only through YAHUSHUA can we overcome it all.
"EPIC! 7 of YAHS Prophecies Exposing Dangers of Vaccines! YAH SAYS don't take them. Also Various Poisons/clones/zombies/coming antichrist. Excerpts 62,69,74,84,99,115,153 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/28388930-947e-4743-ab1a-762e058b43e9
"YAH SAYS In Endtimes, More Miracles than the Bible Put Together! Protection too. And a Zombie Plague in Great Tribulation! Carnal Weapons Useless & More! YAHS Prophecy 21 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/cdf9091e-84b2-4598-87ed-ac6505e5a4d5
Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153
Hear O Israel & World I, YAHUVEH EL-SHADDAI, Say “Covid-19 Lab-made—satan Inspired!”
Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, 20 April 2020
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
*****
Here below is two other heavy duty videos exposing the dangers to come. And only through YAHUSHUA can we overcome it all.
"EPIC! 7 of YAHS Prophecies Exposing Dangers of Vaccines! YAH SAYS don't take them. Also Various Poisons/clones/zombies/coming antichrist. Excerpts 62,69,74,84,99,115,153 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/28388930-947e-4743-ab1a-762e058b43e9
"YAH SAYS In Endtimes, More Miracles than the Bible Put Together! Protection too. And a Zombie Plague in Great Tribulation! Carnal Weapons Useless & More! YAHS Prophecy 21 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/cdf9091e-84b2-4598-87ed-ac6505e5a4d5
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