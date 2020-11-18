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EP. 2331A - JUDY SHELTON BLOCKED, THE [CB] MOVES FORWARD, COUNTERMEASURES IN PLACE
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275 views • November 18, 2020
EP. 2331A - JUDY SHELTON BLOCKED, THE [CB] MOVES FORWARD, COUNTERMEASURES IN PLACE. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/d31fc441-2af4-4139-9e38-7973610be764 The [CB]/[DS] are now patting themselves on the back, they have the people exactly where they want them, but do they really. The [CB] fell right into the trap, they accelerated their plan and blocked Judy Shelton. Countermeasures in place. The battle of all battles. Published On Nov 17, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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