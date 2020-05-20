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Permanently Rewrite Your DNA - Genetic Modifying mRNA is Here DANGER
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143 views • May 20, 2020
The key challenge associated with DNA vaccines is that they must penetrate the cell nucleus to rewrite the cell DNA utilizing a painful delivery
devices using electric shocks or gold microspheres into person’s skin to deliver the DNA vaccine. Once inside the nucleus, DNA vaccines have a risk of permanently changing a person’s DNA.
REMEMBER mRNA IS NOT a TRADITIONAL VACCINE
It is a genetic modifier that rewrites your genetic code for “T” cell function.
mRNA Not a Vaccine Rewrites DNA
https://www.brighteon.com/2c5418da-cd5e-4bc2-8667-45e60b3cb192
REMEMBER Bill Gates warned that over 700,000 people will be injured or die from just the first round of inoculation. Gates and Moderna are petitioning your government for immunity against liability because they know the threat is so high. YOU MUST take action now and PETITION your “leaders” to FORBID FORCED VACCINES.
mRNA Vaccines: WHITE PAPER - Modernawww.modernatx.com › sites › default › files › RNA_Va...
Nucleic acid vaccines, DNA and messenger RNA (mRNA), deliver the nucleotide sequence ... vaccines have a risk of permanently changing a person's DNA.
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/RNA_Vaccines_White_Paper_Moderna_050317_v8_4.pdf
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine just showed signs of success in a preliminary study, raising early hopes in the fight against the pandemic
Andrew Dunn May 18, 2020, 7:36 AM
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-releases-first-human-trial-results-2020-5
https://www.brighteon.com/70630565-667e-40d7-93b6-4338b31da05e
devices using electric shocks or gold microspheres into person’s skin to deliver the DNA vaccine. Once inside the nucleus, DNA vaccines have a risk of permanently changing a person’s DNA.
REMEMBER mRNA IS NOT a TRADITIONAL VACCINE
It is a genetic modifier that rewrites your genetic code for “T” cell function.
mRNA Not a Vaccine Rewrites DNA
https://www.brighteon.com/2c5418da-cd5e-4bc2-8667-45e60b3cb192
REMEMBER Bill Gates warned that over 700,000 people will be injured or die from just the first round of inoculation. Gates and Moderna are petitioning your government for immunity against liability because they know the threat is so high. YOU MUST take action now and PETITION your “leaders” to FORBID FORCED VACCINES.
mRNA Vaccines: WHITE PAPER - Modernawww.modernatx.com › sites › default › files › RNA_Va...
Nucleic acid vaccines, DNA and messenger RNA (mRNA), deliver the nucleotide sequence ... vaccines have a risk of permanently changing a person's DNA.
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/RNA_Vaccines_White_Paper_Moderna_050317_v8_4.pdf
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine just showed signs of success in a preliminary study, raising early hopes in the fight against the pandemic
Andrew Dunn May 18, 2020, 7:36 AM
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-releases-first-human-trial-results-2020-5
https://www.brighteon.com/70630565-667e-40d7-93b6-4338b31da05e
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