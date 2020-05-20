© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DANGER Moderna & Gates DNA Rewriting mRNA Vaccine is Here
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • May 20, 2020
mRNA is HERE! WARNING
Moderna and Bill and Melinda Gates rushing against the clock to get a “vaccine” to the public before the public can find out they have been held hostage to a FEAR CAMPAIGN.
REMEMBER mRNA IS NOT a TRADITIONAL VACCINE
It is a genetic modifier that rewrites your genetic code for “T” cell function.
mRNA Not a Vaccine Rewrites DNA
https://www.brighteon.com/2c5418da-cd5e-4bc2-8667-45e60b3cb192
REMEMBER Bill Gates warned that over 700,000 people will be injured or die from just the first round of inoculation. Gates and Moderna are petitioning your government for immunity against liability because they know the threat is so high. YOU MUST take action now and PETITION your “leaders” to FORBID FORCED VACCINES.
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine just showed signs of success in a preliminary study, raising early hopes in the fight against the pandemic
Andrew Dunn May 18, 2020, 7:36 AM
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-releases-first-human-trial-results-2020-5
Moderna and Bill and Melinda Gates rushing against the clock to get a “vaccine” to the public before the public can find out they have been held hostage to a FEAR CAMPAIGN.
REMEMBER mRNA IS NOT a TRADITIONAL VACCINE
It is a genetic modifier that rewrites your genetic code for “T” cell function.
mRNA Not a Vaccine Rewrites DNA
https://www.brighteon.com/2c5418da-cd5e-4bc2-8667-45e60b3cb192
REMEMBER Bill Gates warned that over 700,000 people will be injured or die from just the first round of inoculation. Gates and Moderna are petitioning your government for immunity against liability because they know the threat is so high. YOU MUST take action now and PETITION your “leaders” to FORBID FORCED VACCINES.
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine just showed signs of success in a preliminary study, raising early hopes in the fight against the pandemic
Andrew Dunn May 18, 2020, 7:36 AM
https://www.businessinsider.com/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-releases-first-human-trial-results-2020-5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.