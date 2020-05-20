DANGER Moderna & Gates DNA Rewriting mRNA Vaccine is Here

mRNA is HERE! WARNINGModerna and Bill and Melinda Gates rushing against the clock to get a “vaccine” to the public before the public can find out they have been held hostage to a FEAR CAMPAIGN.REMEMBER mRNA IS NOT a TRADITIONAL VACCINEIt is a genetic modifier that rewrites your genetic code for “T” cell function.mRNA Not a Vaccine Rewrites DNAREMEMBER Bill Gates warned that over 700,000 people will be injured or die from just the first round of inoculation. Gates and Moderna are petitioning your government for immunity against liability because they know the threat is so high. YOU MUST take action now and PETITION your “leaders” to FORBID FORCED VACCINES.Moderna's coronavirus vaccine just showed signs of success in a preliminary study, raising early hopes in the fight against the pandemicAndrew Dunn May 18, 2020, 7:36 AM