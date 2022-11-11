1110-2022—What Is Your Available Inexpensive DNA Repair Therapy??

Lynn discusses what Dr. Ed Group said recently about being stuck in a situation where you have nothing to counteract .... "Just know that you have a solution that will save your life-- that will neutralize any poison or any toxin. It will repair your DNA from any damage whether you got the bioweapon or didn’t get the bioweapon." Oh, and Lynn already talked about it in May, 2022 in the following link:.

0503-2022—WHOA NELLIE! LYNN JUST SAID TO DO WHAAAT?

https://www.brighteon.com/8df87fd4-fc82-4074-b042-ab1cd8eca4c1

1108-2022-Dr. Ed Group, Global Healing Center, and Mike Adams

https://www.brighteon.com/7a1826d8-2c42-4dd5-a7e1-667d9f42bfb9

Official Site of Dr. Edward Group, DC – Learn more about Dr. ...drgroup.com

Dr. Group, DC is a world-renowned natural health expert, best-selling author, and frequent guest on radio and television. As a healer and alternative health advocate, Dr. Group, DC has dedicated his life to helping others. Dr. Group, DC’s mission is to identify and eliminate the root cause ...

*************

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.