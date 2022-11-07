Situation Update, Nov 7, 2022 - Biden regime to wage WAR OF TERROR against America as PUNISHMENT for voting red

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0:00 Intro
1:27 Breaking News
8:40 Election
55:16 Dr. Ed Group
- Election chaos is being planned as Dems desperately try to STEAL again
- They may steal in PLAIN SIGHT to provoke a conservative uprising
- If GOP sweeps the House and Senate, Biden regime will unleash terror
- Watch fuel prices skyrocket, more food infrastructure shutdowns
- Biden promises to HALT all drilling, and END all coal
- America will be plunged into a third world existence if Dems aren't stopped
- Emergency diesel fuel declarations have been issued in Nebraska and South Dakota
- Americans are now SELLING THEIR BLOOD just to afford food
- 5G "kill grid" dystopian towers popping up all across NYC
- Water being siphoned out of aquifers for foreign-owned cattle ranches
- Illinois Governor will FORCE all children to be injected
- Elon Musk confirms Twitter employees were selling blue checkmarks for cash
- Elon has all the evidence of COLLUSION / conspiracy for 2020 election fraud
- Why Bob Moriarty says we are experiencing a global uprising against tyranny
- Hedge fund giant warns of "global societal collapse"
- Interview with Dr. Ed Group about synthetic parasites and how to clear them
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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