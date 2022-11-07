Situation Update, Nov 7, 2022 - Biden regime to wage WAR OF TERROR against America as PUNISHMENT for voting red

0:00 Intro

1:27 Breaking News

8:40 Election

55:16 Dr. Ed Group





- Election chaos is being planned as Dems desperately try to STEAL again

- They may steal in PLAIN SIGHT to provoke a conservative uprising

- If GOP sweeps the House and Senate, Biden regime will unleash terror

- Watch fuel prices skyrocket, more food infrastructure shutdowns

- Biden promises to HALT all drilling, and END all coal

- America will be plunged into a third world existence if Dems aren't stopped

- Emergency diesel fuel declarations have been issued in Nebraska and South Dakota

- Americans are now SELLING THEIR BLOOD just to afford food

- 5G "kill grid" dystopian towers popping up all across NYC

- Water being siphoned out of aquifers for foreign-owned cattle ranches

- Illinois Governor will FORCE all children to be injected

- Elon Musk confirms Twitter employees were selling blue checkmarks for cash

- Elon has all the evidence of COLLUSION / conspiracy for 2020 election fraud

- Why Bob Moriarty says we are experiencing a global uprising against tyranny

- Hedge fund giant warns of "global societal collapse"

- Interview with Dr. Ed Group about synthetic parasites and how to clear them





