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Radio Quebec - WWG1WGA vs BLM
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19 views • June 15, 2020
Import YT 8 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJRnP8QVZIc
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
VERSION CENSURÉE:
1- Les généraux américains se rebellent contre l'adm. Trump?
2- Deux options s'offrent au peuples occidentaux, c'est le un pour tous tous pour un, ou la guerre civile et le repli ethnique.
Appuyez Radio-Québec : http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Nota luciole : et cf. Evergreen et les dérives du progressisme - https://www.brighteon.com/abcee411-38a3-4f6a-a974-3d22362eae30, pour comprendre comment on en est arrivé là !
Chaîne YT Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
VERSION CENSURÉE:
1- Les généraux américains se rebellent contre l'adm. Trump?
2- Deux options s'offrent au peuples occidentaux, c'est le un pour tous tous pour un, ou la guerre civile et le repli ethnique.
Appuyez Radio-Québec : http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Nota luciole : et cf. Evergreen et les dérives du progressisme - https://www.brighteon.com/abcee411-38a3-4f6a-a974-3d22362eae30, pour comprendre comment on en est arrivé là !
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