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WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER?
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90 views • December 29, 2021
VERY STRANGE AND HIGHLY ILLEGAL I IMAGINE?
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Reiterates Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Proves Auto Immune Attack - https://www.brighteon.com/0668da1f-dee5-4e3c-8c7b-14a3ee01920c
THE CDC ADMIT PCR TESTS DO NOT WORK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LpNTMApFpB0/
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Reiterates Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Proves Auto Immune Attack - https://www.brighteon.com/0668da1f-dee5-4e3c-8c7b-14a3ee01920c
THE CDC ADMIT PCR TESTS DO NOT WORK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LpNTMApFpB0/
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