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91) Claire Edwards insights – Vienna Press Conference [Age Of Truth TV]
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86 views • November 26, 2020
Full credits to Age Of Truth TV:
PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA ~ Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow Age Of Truth TV. Streamed live on Oct 23, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbIrTRP-t-Y
Press Conference in Linz, Austria with Steven Whybrow and Claire Edwards, after presenting the President of Austria with the Notice Of Liability in Vienna, the capitol of Austria.
HERE ARE THE 3 LINKS you can download:
1) Notice Of Liability to Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Haftungserkla%CC%88rung-an-Herrn-Bundespra%CC%88sidenten-Alexander-Van-der-Bellen-System-Schach-Matt-.pdf
2) Declaration To Take The Planet Back: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Article-Taking-the-Planet-back.pdf
3) The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf | VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/caaedca2-750b-45e8-beb4-d597a1c802e0
PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA ~ Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow Age Of Truth TV. Streamed live on Oct 23, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbIrTRP-t-Y
Press Conference in Linz, Austria with Steven Whybrow and Claire Edwards, after presenting the President of Austria with the Notice Of Liability in Vienna, the capitol of Austria.
HERE ARE THE 3 LINKS you can download:
1) Notice Of Liability to Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Haftungserkla%CC%88rung-an-Herrn-Bundespra%CC%88sidenten-Alexander-Van-der-Bellen-System-Schach-Matt-.pdf
2) Declaration To Take The Planet Back: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Article-Taking-the-Planet-back.pdf
3) The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf | VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/caaedca2-750b-45e8-beb4-d597a1c802e0
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