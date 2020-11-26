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92) The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (ENHANCED AUDIO & VIDEO)
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619 views • November 26, 2020
The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (ENHANCED AUDIO & VIDEO)
Full credits to Sherif Shaalan channel by his enhanced audio video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMLFiRmWSxk
Summary of Claire insights: https://www.brighteon.com/d1c97d0f-49ea-4e36-9794-be7b79298e84

Original source:
PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA
Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow [Age Of Truth TV], streamed live on Oct 23, 2020. Original video this excerpt came from is here: https://youtu.be/zbIrTRP-t-Y?t=3999

Here is an annotated transcript: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf

Claire Edwards, BA Hons, MA, worked for the United Nations as Editor and Trainer in Intercultural Writing from 1999 to 2017. Claire warned the Secretary-General about the dangers of 5G during a meeting with UN staff in May 2018, calling for a halt to its rollout at UN duty stations. She part-authored, designed, administered the 30 language versions, and edited the entirety of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space (www.5gspaceappeal.org) and vigorously campaigned to promote it throughout 2019. In January 2020, she severed connection with the Appeal when its administrator, Arthur Firstenberg, joined forces with a third-party group, stop5ginternational, which brought itself into disrepute at its foundation by associating with the Club of Rome/Club of Budapest eugenicist movement.
Keywords
feargenocide2020diseaseagendaviennaliabilitydeclarationplancovid
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