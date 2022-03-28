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5G AND ITS EFFECTS ON YOU THE HUMAN - CORONA ELECTRO-FLU AND HOW IT PENETRATES YOUR CELLS AND DESTROYS YOUR NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM.
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121 views • March 28, 2022
EMP,S EMF,WI-FI AND OTHER ELECTRO MAGNETIC FREQUENCIES ARE BEING USED BY YOUR GOVERNMENTS TO KILL MAIM AND HARM THE HUMAN RACE,
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6G PURPLE DEATH RAIN AND COVID SYMPTOMS WORLDWIDE - GENOCIDE! - https://www.brighteon.com/fe644103-6522-4880-8121-b7d3f7c12913
RING THE ALARM! 5G AND THE CORONA JABB - THE REASON THEY KILL YOUR ELDERLY IS TO CUT YOU OFF FROM THE REAL HISTORY OF TIME AND EXPERIENCE AND MEMORY - THIS IS THE DS PLAYBOOK WAY! https://www.brighteon.com/76482cc6-b466-48ed-9d58-d07146c77eb8
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