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Amie Waters & ThunderScott: ST-TNG Main Theme - Synth-Rock Cover [sd 360p]
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21 views • February 06, 2021
Original Description: "I grew up watching TNG with my mom. This cover of the Theme has been a long time coming. Ft. the fantastic ThunderScott on Chimes. Enjoy!"
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBgG1Csx5Fk
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2P6PXtNF74AE/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196086206703968256?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Amie-Waters---ThunderScott--ST-TNG-Main-Theme---Synth-Rock-Cover--sd-360p-:0?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdmmyb-amie-waters-and-thunderscott-st-tng-main-theme-synth-rock-cover-sd-360p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/V94OP2F
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d19fd64e-ea78-44ae-8850-c5e113000378
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/LthG5eXBsZudReD
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBgG1Csx5Fk
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2P6PXtNF74AE/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196086206703968256?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Amie-Waters---ThunderScott--ST-TNG-Main-Theme---Synth-Rock-Cover--sd-360p-:0?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdmmyb-amie-waters-and-thunderscott-st-tng-main-theme-synth-rock-cover-sd-360p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/V94OP2F
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d19fd64e-ea78-44ae-8850-c5e113000378
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/LthG5eXBsZudReD
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